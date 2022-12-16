Today’s Wordle #545 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, December 16th

Friday, December 16, 2022
Jean Nicholas

Christmas is coming. The goose is getting fats. Please put a penny within the previous man’s hat.

If you happen to haven’t bought a penny, a half-penny will do. If you happen to haven’t bought a half-penny, then God bless you!

Severely, although, Christmas looms massive and I haven’t achieved my buying but. I’m significantly contemplating giving up the entire consumerism factor for the vacations as a result of, let’s face it, it type of kills the spirit of Christmas, proper?

Nonetheless, I’ve written a pair reward guides this 12 months. Get pleasure from!

Okay, let’s do that Wordle!

At this time’s Wordle Answer (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Aliens do that.

The Clue: This phrase ends with a vowel.

The Reply:

I’m fairly proud of as we speak’s phrase though it took 4 guesses—not almost nearly as good as my guessing sport yesterday! However even with 4, I nonetheless miraculously beat out Wordle Bot! Woohoo! It took the previous cog 5!

My opening guess was first rate, leaving me with 123 remaining options. I guessed water as a result of we went to Avatar: The Method Of Water (overview incoming). From there I guessed crone (due to a personality within the new Willow present—which I don’t love) and that introduced me down to simply 10. Alas, from right here my choices had been tough.

Show bought me nearer, however nonetheless left me with three. I made my greatest guess—probing for the reply—and bought the win! Huzzah!

