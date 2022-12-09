Today’s Wordle #538 Hints, Clues And Answer For Friday, December 9th

Friday, December 9, 2022
Thank Father Christmas it’s Friday! (TFCIF!) By some means, the yr is sort of over. Christmas looms within the not-so-distant future and I nonetheless don’t have a tree. I’m normally extra on the ball with the Christmas décor, however 2022 is bizarre. It’s what it’s.

My children have one truncated week left of college this semester then it’s two weeks of Christmas break. This is able to be extra thrilling in the event that they hadn’t already missed a lot college because of illness! Sigh. It’s what it’s.

Final evening was The Sport Awards and I don’t suppose Wordle gained any, but it surely’s undoubtedly going to be on my finest video games record of 2022—together with Elden Ring and Midjourney. Amongst others.

However for now, a Wordle a day retains the demonic forces at bay!

At this time’s Wordle Answer Information (Spoilers!)

The Trace: In what solution to Vikings and princesses share trend sense?

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels in in the present day’s phrase.

The Reply:

So this one was a bit tough regardless of getting two inexperienced packing containers proper out the gate with my new favourite opening guess, grape. That, I found later, chopped the remaining potential options down to simply 36. Not too shabby!

Drawl—which Wordle Bot stated was “not my favourite guess”—slashed that quantity down to simply 3. Nevertheless it nonetheless took two extra guesses to get to the end line. Once I guessed fraud, Wordle Bot cluck-clucked at me that model would have been higher. Perhaps so, however I received braid the subsequent guess and if I’d been considering of model I in all probability would have taken 5!

All’s effectively that ends effectively, and I tied the Bot in the present day once more. He received his reply in 4 as effectively, with slate / churn / bravo / braid.

Nicely bravo for us each then! And huzzah!

