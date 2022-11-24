Today’s Wordle #523 Hints, Clues And Answer For Thursday, November 24th

Easy methods to resolve in the present day’s Wordle. In Footage by way of Getty Photos

Joyful Thanksgiving, dearest Wordlers! That is maybe my very favourite vacation of the yr. It’s like Christmas with out the items (and stress and commercialism related to gift-giving) although I like Christmas additionally, primarily for a similar causes I like Thanksgiving.

I suppose I just like the lights and wintry coziness of Christmas additionally. I like driving round and seeing all the homes adorned with colourful lights. I like the odor of a Christmas tree in my residence. I like Christmas music and all of the little rituals round it. I simply don’t like the way it’s grow to be this loopy procuring season the place everybody has to exit and get wired discovering the right items for everybody. You are the present. We’re all of the present. Spending time with family members is the present. Not everybody has that. Not everyone seems to be that fortunate.

And that’s the beauty of Thanksgiving. It won’t have the lights and music, but it surely’s all about spending time with family and friends and remembering what it’s we’re grateful for. Effectively, that and consuming a bunch of scrumptious meals (whereas attempting to save lots of the world from turkey domination).

In my opinion, I positive am grateful for Wordle! It’s been such a enjoyable deal with to put in writing these guides all yr lengthy and I’m so grateful to you, expensive readers, for tagging alongside and listening to me ramble on daily basis! Let’s do that.

As we speak’s Wordle Resolution (Gobble Gobble Gobble Spoilers)

The Trace: Guess one thing today-themed.

The Clue: This phrase’s two vowels are back-to-back.

The Reply:

As we speak’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Okay Wordle. Clearly you’re being edited and cultivated now. We knew that was the case when the New York Occasions introduced a brand new editor and modifications to the forms of options we’d be seeing going ahead. Part of me is completely happy that there’s themed solutions now; part of me worries that it’s too on the nostril. What do you suppose?

I definitely tried to guess based mostly on Thanksgiving. I took the primary a part of the phrase grateful and used it as my opening guess. I believed thanks could be good (and it wouldn’t have been dangerous in any respect) however I nervous concerning the lack of vowels. Nonetheless, thanks would have gotten me the identical inexperienced ‘A’ plus a yellow ‘S’ and ‘T’.

Grate narrowed my choices down to only 13 however as quickly as I spotted I might spell feast I went with it, probably not pondering it will work. When all 5 letters turned up inexperienced—I used to be fairly grateful! That is additionally the place people have an edge. Wordle Bot guessed beast for his second guess. So shut, buddy!

That is my second day in a row to get the reply in simply 2. That’s not too shabby!

Joyful Thanksgiving all people! Be glorious to one another!