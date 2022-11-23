Today’s Wordle #522 Hints, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, November 23rd

remedy right now’s Wordle. NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

One other day, one other Wordle. A quite related Wordle in my world, although we’ll get to that later—I don’t need to give it away simply but!

You overlook how busy this time of 12 months can turn out to be. Household visits from out-of-town, otherwise you go to household. Both approach, there’s planning and preparation and cash to spend. One thing will go unsuitable. Any person can be too wired by the proceedings—like they’re yearly—and never have any enjoyable.

That’s the price of doing enterprise, I suppose. Household, feasting, fellowship. Not such dangerous issues to spend your money and time on. There are worse issues, and we’ll be bombarded with them (we already are!) come Black Friday. Offers! Offers! Offers! They’re simply too good to be true, of us! Step proper up and get your likelihood at a few of these astonishing offers!

However after all, Wordle is free. Lets?

Right this moment’s Wordle Answer (Spoilers Forward!)

The Trace: Ambition / locomotion.

Ambition / locomotion.

There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase. The Reply:

Right this moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Nicely, that is the luckiest phrase I’ve had in a couple of weeks. Nonetheless chasing that one-guess-win unicorn, however I don’t thoughts a birdie (we’ll name 3 par).

Drain was truly my second selection after mind—till I remembered that I’d undoubtedly used that one earlier than. I’m not in opposition to utilizing a phrase greater than as soon as, but when I can I attempt to do a brand new one on daily basis. Fortuitously for me, switching to drain slashed remaining guesses down to simply 5. Sadly, I nonetheless had quite a lot of vowels remaining and, after all, had no concept what number of options have been left.

Nonetheless, I had the DR in inexperienced and a yellow ‘I’ and the very, very very first thing I considered was drive. Certain, there have been different choices—drill, drift, drier, and dried however I’ve a 15-year-old teenage daughter who will get her learner’s allow in like…two weeks! Of course I’ve driving on my thoughts! (See, relevance . . . .)

So I acquired it in two, which is like double-plus-huzzah with a touch of hip-hip-hooray when you ask me. How did our buddy, Wordle Bot, do? Nicely he began with slate, as per ordinary, and that acquired him an ‘E’ in inexperienced however nothing else. From there he guessed groin, snagging the inexperienced ‘R’ so as to add to his inexperienced ‘E’ and a yellow ‘I’—not dangerous! He should have felt awful, although, as a result of he went with dumps subsequent, which dominated out 4 extra letters and acquired him to mainly the identical place I used to be with my very first guess. On guess #4 Wordle Bot guessed drive.

I win. So there!

Have a terrific Wednesday, dearest Wordlers. See you on Turkey Day!