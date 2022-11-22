Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Today’s Wordle #480 Answer, Hint And Clues For Wednesday, October 12th
Today’s Wordle #521 Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, November 22nd

Jean Nicholas

Wordle! Time for a Wordle! One other one!

And hey, why not? It’s nearly winter. What higher time to resolve puzzles?

December approaches and with it the tip of fall, the approaching of Christmas and…in the long run, New Yr’s Eve. What does 2023 maintain? Solely time will inform.

I’ve nothing else to say right now, mild readers. Let’s do that Wordle!

At this time’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: What do Amazon, the Transformers and Rib all share in frequent?

The Clue: There are extra consonants than vowels on this phrase.

The Reply:

This went fairly effectively right now! I beat Wordle Bot, who took 4 to get to the reply. I used to be proud of three.

Cameo was an important beginning phrase. I’m stunned I haven’t used it earlier than. It slashed my remaining options down to simply 28. Fluid introduced that quantity even decrease to simply 3. My ultimate guess—prime—was fortunate, given three solutions have been left, however in the end bought me the win.

Huzzah! Time to go purchase some Thanksgiving provides!

Jean Nicholas

