Today’s Wordle #519 Hints, Clues And Answer For Sunday, November 20th

The right way to resolve right this moment’s Wordle. SOPA Photos/LightRocket by way of Getty Photos

By some means, November is two-thirds of the best way over already. Thanksgiving is quickly approaching—with the Black Friday buying chaos spilling over into the vacation and even the times main as much as it. I admit, I discover the entire thing a bit grotesque, like a black tumor rising out of considered one of our most vital feast days and celebrations.

It’s attention-grabbing. Yearly we hear concerning the ‘Warfare On Christmas’ however it’s so manifestly apparent that it’s the commercialized Christmas itself that’s the issue. There’s a conflict on Thanksgiving, and it’s all concerning the Gross sales! Gross sales! Gross sales! so we will purchase stuff for one another and spend all that spending cash and assist develop the economic system and stress and fret over getting simply the appropriate items for individuals.

I feel there needs to be an age restrict on Christmas presents the identical means you cease trick-or-treating whenever you get to be too previous. Christmas needs to be a celebration that doesn’t require all these items. It’s enjoyable to get your children presents and see them mild up after they see them beneath the tree and all the remaining, however it will get to be an excessive amount of and, properly, the ‘true that means of Christmas’ is misplaced within the fray, and regardless of what number of motion pictures we watch about stated ‘true that means of Christmas’ or no matter your pastors and monks remind you of at church, it appears all of us maintaining dropping the thread 12 months after 12 months. The ‘spirit of Christmas’ actually doesn’t appear to trickle right down to the remainder of the 12 months.

However sufficient grouchy previous man shaking his fist at clouds. Let’s Wordle!

As we speak’s Wordle Resolution (With Spoilers!)

The Trace: You possibly can solely be this whenever you’re afraid.

The Clue: This phrase ends with a vowel.

The Reply:

Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

Truthfully, I wished to do a phrase that has to do with zombies as a result of the ultimate episode of The Strolling Lifeless airs this night—which is type of loopy because it actually appeared like they’d maintain pushing out seasons of that present long gone its expiration date. I couldn’t consider something, although, so I went with stoke.

It wasn’t an important opener, although it acquired me the inexperienced ‘E’ at the least. 191 options remained. Gauze introduced that quantity right down to 33, which remains to be fairly a number of. I in all probability ought to have guessed one thing with the ‘E’ simply to slender issues down extra, however by guess #3 I felt slightly boxed in so I went with airplane. With 9 options remaining (although, once more, I didn’t know this till I consulted with Wordle Bot afterwards) issues had been wanting a bit brighter. I although of crane however the ‘N’ had been greyed out so I swapped it with a ‘V’ and guessed crave.

This acquired me a lot nearer. So shut I knew what the reply needed to be: Courageous. The one time you will be courageous is whenever you’re afraid.

I’m afraid . . . that Wordle Bot beat me right this moment. He acquired the Wordle in simply 4 whereas it took me a dismal 5. Oh properly! Them’s the breaks!