Today’s Wordle #518 Hints, Clues And Answer For Saturday, November 19th

Tips on how to remedy in the present day’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Photos

I’ve a bone to choose with Wordle Bot in the present day. I received’t get to that up right here within the non-spoiler part of this submit, nevertheless. I simply needed to allow you to all know that bones might be picked under, and I do imply picked.

It’s one other beautiful, cool, crisp winter day (regardless of it nonetheless being autumn). At the moment is Saturday and I’m trying ahead to a weekend of mountain climbing and stress-free and possibly just a bit little bit of weight-lifting. My children have been sick for what looks like perpetually with these ridiculous colds, and I feel all of us have cabin fever. They want to return to highschool ASAP. I like having some hours to myself within the day, regardless of how a lot I like them.

However a hike is a good way to get alone time, and I dwell in the course of an enormous forest, so why not make the most of it?

Earlier than I can do this, nevertheless, let’s remedy this Wordle. It’s not as arduous as yesterday’s but it surely’s nonetheless tough!

How To Resolve At the moment’s Wordle (Spoilers!)

The Clue: Do that along with your eyes when you don’t need to see one thing however can’t shut them for some cause.

The Trace: This phrase begins with a vowel.

The Reply:

At the moment’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Avert thine eyes! For those who don’t need to see the reply for in the present day’s Wordle, that’s.

I opened with trope—love me some tropes!—and it turned out to be a reasonably good guess. Solely 48 options remained, and I had three yellow bins. Three turned to 4 with my subsequent guess, earth, although in line with Wordle Bot ‘easel would have been extra environment friendly.’ Positive factor, buddy.

Earth introduced my remaining options down to simply 7, after which I made a guess that was oh-so-close however oh-so-wrong. Alert appeared like a winner to me. And when the ‘A’ turned inexperienced I used to be hopeful. These hopes had been dashed immediately when ‘L’ popped up gray and avert was the one doable selection remaining. However hey, 4 ain’t unhealthy!

Now my bone-picking with Wordle Bot commences. He bought this one in simply three, however take a look at his second guess:

Wordle Bot Vs Our Hero Credit score: Erik Kain

With simply slate, there are nonetheless a bunch of doable solutions. About as many as with my guess, trope. So how on earth does Wordle Bot give you treed of all phrases? What an odd phrase to even think about or give you. And, after all, it miraculously narrowed his doable remaining phrases to simply two: avert and alert. Making issues worse, he guesses the much less apparent reply, avert, earlier than attempting the extra apparent reply, alert (L being extra frequent than V). All of it simply smells fishy to me, and never good fishy. Not just like the odor of halibut cooking in butter and garlic. Like rotten fish on the seashore.

No Huzzahs in the present day, of us. Avert thine ears!