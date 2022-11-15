Today’s Wordle #514 Hints, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, November 15th

Methods to remedy right now’s Wordle. In Photos by way of Getty Photos

Tis the season for sicknesses it appears. My children and I are in a rotating cycle of varied colds and maladies that doesn’t seem to have an expiration date. Spherical and spherical we go, coughing and sneezing, feverish and wheezing. It’s no enjoyable. So yesterday I went forward and obtained a COVID booster and a flu shot, simply to hopefully head off any extra sickness which will come my approach.

I’m sick of being sick. I’m sick of children lacking college as a result of they’re sick. I suppose the one silver lining is that we’re all on this collectively. It appears like half the city is sick!

It’s the pandemic’s fault, after all. That is what isolation results in. Everybody’s immunity is shot and all these bugs have been simply ready to hurry again and stomp everybody and every part they may discover. Hopefully it simply means we’ll all come out the opposite aspect a bit extra resilient. I’m additionally hoping we’re all again to regular by Thanksgiving.

Alright, sufficient about illness! Let’s Wordle!

In the present day’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Each an aggressive expression and a tangle.

The Clue: There’s however a lone vowel on this phrase.

The Reply:

In the present day’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Snarl. Now that’s an ideal phrase. It has a lot character. It sounds a lot like what it means, and that’s bizarre as a result of it means two completely various things: The aggressive, toothy expression an individual or beast makes once they’re indignant and hostile, or a knot or tangle of some type, both literal or figurative.

My guesses obtained to this phrase quicker than I anticipated. Virus was on my thoughts for apparent causes, however I didn’t assume it will do that nicely. 82 remaining phrases! Not half unhealthy! From right here, gloat did the remainder of the soiled work. I didn’t understand it on the time, however solely two choices remained, and I may solely consider snarl. It wasn’t till I ran the Wordle Bot evaluation that I spotted laser may have additionally labored.

Wordle Bot and I tied this one. He guessed slate / baby / snarl. Snarling kids, oh boy. Have an ideal Tuesday!