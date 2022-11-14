Today’s Wordle #513 Hints, Clues And Answer For Monday, November 14th

The best way to clear up in the present day’s Wordle. In Photos by way of Getty Photographs

It’s starting to look loads like Christmas round these elements.

Sunday night it started snowing (once more) right here within the mountains of Arizona. It’s our second snowfall of November, and it’s fairly pretty. Nevertheless it feels much less autumnal than ever. The seasons can’t make up their thoughts, which is why we want a fifth season between Fall and Winter, or possibly much more than 5.

In actual fact, I might see a sixth season between Winter and Spring as nicely, earlier than the heat of Spring really blooms, however after the true depths of Winter. The windy in-between.

In any case, let’s not dither. Let’s Wordle!

In the present day’s Wordle Answer (With Spoilers!)

The Trace: Canada. Pancakes.

The Clue: This phrase ends with a vowel.

The Reply:

In the present day’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

What a beautiful and nice Wordle!

Then once more, I could be in excessive spirits as a result of I beat the pants off my enemy and rival, Wordle Bot, however a whopping two guesses in the present day!

I opened with climb in the present day, regardless of it having only a few vowels. I suppose I used to be going for one thing completely different from yesterday’s (admittedly very efficient) irate. Fortunately sufficient, climb did the trick, winnowing the sphere to simply 52 remaining potentialities.

With now vowels, nevertheless, I wanted to provide you with one thing completely different. I figured I’d attempt to reposition the 2 yellow packing containers I had and guessed lamer. Sadly, each the ‘L’ and the ‘M’ remained in yellow, together with a further yellow ‘E’ and a inexperienced ‘A.’ With 4 letters in my lap, and one in the appropriate spot, and a significantly better concept of the place these first yellow letters might now go, I rapidly narrowed down my choices to only one: maple.

And certain sufficient, maple was the winner! Candy, syrupy huzzah!

And behold, it took Wordle Bot 5 guesses to get there in the present day regardless of getting two yellows and a inexperienced with slate. From there he guessed bangs (regardless of realizing that the ‘S’ was no good!) then worth, then ladle and at last—FINALLY—maple.

Ah nicely, even the Wordle Bot makes errors.

I beat Wordle Bot! Credit score: Erik Kain

