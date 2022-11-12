Today’s Wordle #511 Saturday, November 12th Hints, Clues And Answer

resolve as we speak’s Wordle. NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Everyone seems to be sick. I swear everybody is sick proper now. Each my youngsters, I feel with completely different bugs. I’m coming down with one thing. The colleges are all half-empty. College students and academics and workers and bus drivers, all down for the rely.

It’s loopy, however not surprising. All of us remoted for a pair years and wore masks and did the whole lot we may to not catch COVID-19 and so no one caught something. No one received sick, however the bugs didn’t simply go away. Now they’re all again with a vengeance. Revenge of the widespread chilly.

It’s terrible and I’m sick of it. Sick of being sick. Sick of youngsters being dwelling from faculty sick. Hopefully everybody builds up immunities to all these nasty bugs ASAP and we will get again to regular—or no matter’s left of regular as of late.

Nonetheless, Wordle waits for no one, as they are saying, and so we should carry on conserving on. We should persevere!

Right now’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: Suppose Jeeves extra so than Wooster.

The Clue: There are fewer vowels than consonants on this phrase.

The Reply:

Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

My opening guess was fairly good right here, however clearly slate would have been higher (which is why Wordle Bot beat me as we speak, nabbing the reply in simply three to my 4 with a slate/metallic one-two combo that received him proper to the end line).

I type of slowly winnowed away on the reply. Flame was nice, slashing the variety of obtainable choices down to only 59. However regal—nevertheless proud a phrase—solely lower that right down to 25. I used to be nonetheless laden with 8 after my third guess, however I used to be fortunate to guess the correct reply regardless with valet.

My clue is a reference to each the P. G. Wodehouse tales of the wealthy however empty-headed younger gentleman, Bertie Wooster, and his intelligent and immensely competent valet, Jeeves. Hugh Laurie and Stephen Fry play the roles within the fantastic Jeeves & Wooster tv sequence and so far as I’m involved, principally are these characters now (sorry Home). What an exquisite present that was. The ultimate episode aired means again in 1993 on my twelfth birthday.

Huzzah to Jeeves & Wooster!