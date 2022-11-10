Today’s Wordle #509 Thursday, November 10th Hints, Clues And Answer

Learn how to resolve at present’s Wordle. NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Yesterday was wet with a contact of sleet and the trace of snow—ironic climate given yesterday’s Wordle.

Immediately’s Wordle is ironic for different causes and would have been much more at odds with yesterday’s large mid-term elections. That’s an additional trace for you, by the best way. You’re welcome.

November is an odd month. It’s at all times felt very wintry to me, and never a lot like autumn. Autumn usually feels just like the shortest season. If summer season is a bonfire, then autumn is its dying embers, decreased shortly to the ash of winter. Autumn is a solar setting, temporary and superb with coloration.

It feels very very similar to fall fades fairly shortly after Halloween, and by the point Thanksgiving arrives we’re firmly rooted in winter, however in actuality winter gained’t start till late December, simply in time for Christmas.

Regardless of the case, as Ned Stark by no means hesitates to remind us, winter is coming. So is the vacation season. And lots extra Wordles!

Let’s do that one, we could?

Immediately’s Wordle Information (Spoilers forward!)

The Trace: Do that and we do the alternative of fall.

The Clue: This phrase begins with a vowel.

The Reply:

Wordle #509 Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

Holy moly, that was some fortunate guessing. Typically I choose a ‘QU’ phrase for my opening guess as a result of you may get just a few vowels out of them normally. Quiet or fairly are each triple-vowel openers.

I didn’t count on to get so shut so shortly, nevertheless. That is, arms down, the luckiest potential opening guess that isn’t the precise reply itself. Since I’ve by no means gotten one in every of these in only one guess, that is formally my luckiest guess of all (which is a tad bit ironic given how shut I used to be the opposite day).

Fairly left me with simply one potential guess, and I knew it needed to be unite no doubt. It’s ironic additionally as a result of, properly, we simply had mid-term elections and the nation feels something however united, alas. Not that a bit wholesome division is a foul factor! We have to debate the problems, disagree on issues, vote for various events and politicians and all of that messy enterprise. A rustic in whole lockstep—whole unity—can be unsettling and sure a farce.

Nonetheless, I want we might be only a tad bit extra united than we’re. Or not less than not demonize these with whom we disagree. Our political opponents are (normally) not monsters. Liberal, conservative, socialist, libertarian—we’re all human beings on the finish of the day, attempting to place meals on the desk and care for our family members and discover pleasure and which means within the day-to-day grind. On this unusual world we go to ever so briefly earlier than shuffling off . . . to one thing new. One thing totally different. Possibly to nothing in any respect. Who can say?

Oh, and again to the matter at hand: I defeated my nemesis, Wordle Bot, at present! He took a whopping 4 tries. Bwahahahahaha!

Me vs the Bot Credit score: Erik Kain

Be glorious to one another, dearest Wordlers. And social gathering on!