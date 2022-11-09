Today’s Wordle #508 Hint, Clues And Answer For Wednesday, November 9th

How one can remedy as we speak’s Wordle. Getty Photographs

It’s November ninth, which implies we’re practically a 3rd of the best way via November already. What the heck. I really feel like Halloween was only a day or three in the past. Cease it, time. Simply cease it.

I’m principally over my ridiculous respiratory chilly that took me out for almost all of October, thank the gods and angels. I’ve been again within the health club and it feels good to be again, although I’m too winded and out of form for my liking.

Naturally, now that I’m again to creating wholesome decisions and taking good care of myself, my daughter is as soon as once more sick with one other dangerous chilly—sore throat, fever, physique aches, and so forth. My possibilities of catching it from her appear fairly excessive.

Which is silly. I’m so sick of being sick. It’s exhausting. Oh effectively. All you are able to do is carry on preserving on, because the saying goes.

Let’s burn this Wordle to the bottom, lets?

In the present day’s Wordle Resolution Information (Spoilers!)

The Trace: . . . however that doesn’t imply my eyes will quickly be turning pink . . . .

The Clue: This phrase has two vowels and two consonants and one letter that swings each methods.

The Reply:

Wordle In the present day Credit score: Erik Kain

In the present day’s Wordle is becoming, as we’re purported to get a mix of rain and snow right here as we speak.

Yesterday was the proper Fall day—crisp and funky however nonetheless good sufficient to stroll round in my health club garments whereas I labored out within the yard. I’ve myriad indoor and outside tasks, however with climate on the best way I figured I ought to (principally) give attention to the yards. I nonetheless haven’t gotten to raking the leaves, however I’ll! Or I’ll have the minions do it.

In any case, my first guess was sort of a enjoyable one, I believed. Belay is a climbing time period. Each my children prefer to climb on the rock health club. I’ve a concern of heights and would moderately stroll into visitors. Nevertheless it’s nonetheless a cool phrase. And it slashed the variety of attainable options down to simply 90.

My second guess was additionally enjoyable, and fairly glorious in some ways—an incredible reaver of potentialities, cleaving via the remaining choices till simply two remained. And admittedly, I may solely consider one: wet.

The opposite was carny, apparently, although until I’d simply been to a carnival and had fairly actually simply been remarking on how impolite that carny was within the Ferris wheel line, I doubt I’d ever have give you that phrase. I see carn I begin to suppose carnivore or carne asada.

In any case, wet for the win! And that’s a tie with ye olde Wordle Bot who guessed slate / corny / wet. What a fortunate bot.

Be effectively, Wednesday Wordlers!