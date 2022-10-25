Today’s Wordle #493 Hint, Clues And Answer For Tuesday, October 25th Word Of The Day

remedy as we speak’s Wordle. Getty Photographs

Right here we go once more, people. One other day, one other Wordle.

We’re nearing Wordle #500, however in actuality we’re about one 12 months for the reason that recreation spiked in reputation. Whereas Josh Wardle launched the sport in June of 2021, it wasn’t till mid-October that it began gaining steam. And it wasn’t till early 2022 that it really took off, gaining large notoriety and finally promoting to the New York Instances for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

Wordle joins a number of different common phrase video games on the New York Instances together with Spelling Bee and the Crossword Puzzle, however not like these video games it stays free to everybody relatively than behind the paywall. Consider it like a gateway drug—for phrase puzzlers.

I’ve been writing these guides since January of 2022 and whereas it’s apparent not practically as many individuals are taking part in today, I’m glad to maintain writing them. Apart from, this column has change into one thing of a diary to your humble narrator, which is enjoyable.

Okay, let’s do that Wordle.

Right now’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers forward!)

The Trace: When you’ll be able to’t suppose clearly, you would possibly describe your mind this manner.

The Clue: There’s a double letter on this phrase.

The Reply:

Right now’s Wordle Resolution Credit score: Erik Kain

This was a little bit of a fortunate trajectory for me as we speak. It didn’t begin out nice. Choir left me with 388 doable options. And whereas Wordle Bot informed me that salon was an exquisite alternative, it wasn’t very fortunate both. 59 phrases remained.

My luck turned with gorge, which was one thing of a threat. Two G’s didn’t strike me as an excellent concept, however I wished to check the ‘O’ within the second spot and this could rule out ‘E’ as effectively. To my nice shock, I acquired one ‘G’ in yellow and one in inexperienced. Huzzah!

At this level I assumed OGG could be int he center, with a primary and final field I wanted to determine. The one phrase I may consider at this level was foggy (although in line with Wordle Bot I may have additionally picked doggy, boggy and doggo at this level). Fortunately, I used to be proper.

I tied Wordle Bot this time round. The robotic picked slate / crony / badge / foggy.

Have a stunning Tuesday, people!