Today’s Wordle #491 Hint, Clues And Answer For Sunday, October 23rd Word Of The Day

Sunday has arrived in all its autumnal splendor! Right here, the leaves are shedding leaves of orange and gold and pink and brown. My yard is blanketed with all the colours of the season, although we’ll have to rake quickly or they’ll flip brown and mushy quickly sufficient. Fortuitously I’ve minions!

I’m lastly getting over my two-week-long chilly, which has saved me down so long as my spate with COVID this previous June. It’s tiresome. I’m grouchy. I haven’t been to the gymnasium in weeks now and since that’s how I handle my moods and melancholy, I’m not as pleased a camper as I’d prefer to be proper now.

To not worry! Monday marks the beginning of Hell Week at OrangeTheory, the place my daughter and I’m going to work out. So not solely will I be simply getting over a chilly and all out of form from not getting any train, I’ll even be beginning one of many hardest weeks of Excessive Depth Interval Coaching of the 12 months! Huzzah!

Fortunately, my daughter is in the identical boat, additionally having been sick this complete time, additionally slowly dropping all these good good points. We’ll each get our butts completely, soundly kicked and it will likely be wonderful. To the ache!

In any case, Wordles are gentler than HIIT exercises. Let’s do at present’s, lets?

As we speak’s Wordle Answer (Spoilers!)

The Trace: This phrase is extraordinarily applicable for the upcoming October vacation.

The Clue: This phrase has a triple letter.

The Reply:

As we speak’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

This phrase, by all rights, ought to have been the October thirty first Wordle—however a minimum of it’s shut. We’re solely a few week out from Halloween.

My opening guess—shire, as a result of I’m mildly obsessive about all issues Lord Of The Rings currently—was awful, leaving me with a whopping 386 remaining options.

Gloam slashed that quantity down to only 9, and muddy knocked it down to only 2. Sadly, I didn’t know this on the time and simply went with the subsequent phrase that got here to thoughts. Mucky was not it, and I admit I used to be somewhat stumped at first.

Then it got here to me: Simply because the ‘M’ was in inexperienced didn’t imply that that was the solely M within the phrase. Seems, there have been three! Mummy for the win!

Alas! To my nice dismay, Wordle Bot acquired this one in simply 4. Had I merely guessed mummy as an alternative of muddy I might have beat the bastard at his personal sport. Not at present. However perhaps tomorrow!