Today’s Wordle #489 Hint, Clues And Answer For Friday, October 21st Word Of The Day

It’s been fairly the eventful October, dearest Wordlers. I’m virtually over this damnable chilly, although this residual cough stays. It’s irritating and exhausting.

The spotlight of October for me to date was a enjoyable outing I took my youngsters to. We noticed the band Ripe carry out dwell on Wednesday night time and it was an absolute blast, sick or no. These guys have an awesome sound and a ton of power. It’s the form of music you may’t assist however dance to, they usually placed on an awesome present (although it was removed from offered out, sadly—such is Wednesday night time, I suppose).

The opening band was Windser they usually additionally did a terrific job. I’d by no means heard of them earlier than however I actually dig their sound. It’s not as full of life as Ripe, however nonetheless numerous enjoyable. They did an awesome cowl of Chris Isaak’s Depraved Sport, which is certainly one of my favourite songs.

In any case, I like me some dwell music. It was certainly one of many downsides to the pandemic. We shut every little thing down and misplaced a little bit of what makes us all human within the course of, sadly. Thank Apollo that we’re again at it once more. Have you ever seen any good reveals recently? Or performs? Dwell performances of some form? In that case, let me know on Twitter or Fb.

Let’s do that Wordle now!

As we speak’s Wordle Resolution (Spoilers!)

The Trace: On a visit to this place, Elegant tells us “It smelled like Lou-dog contained in the van.”

The Clue: This phrase ends with a vowel.

The Reply:

As we speak’s Wordle Credit score: Erik Kain

Gah, 5! FIVE!

This isn’t good. My rival—that bastard, Wordle Bot—acquired it in three utilizing slate / groin to land on grove. I feel he was dishonest!

My opening guess was, admittedly, not fairly nearly as good as his (which acquired Wordle Bot a inexperienced E). I had a whopping 389 potential phrases remaining. Yikes.

Chore narrowed the sector significantly, although not as a lot as groin would have. From right here I in all probability ought to have guessed one thing with extra potential letters in it fairly than attempting to suit those I had in the suitable packing containers. Wordle Bot says I ought to have used pivot which isn’t a nasty thought.

Nonetheless, I doubled down on my non-strategy with grope (gosh, combining my phrases with Wordle Bot’s places us in questionable territory . . . .). Fortuitously, this left me with only one ultimate phrase to decide on and I got here to it rapidly sufficient.

Grove for the win! We took this journey to Backyard Grove, smelled like Lou canine contained in the van, oh yeah. This ain’t no funky reggae get together. 5 {dollars} on the door . . . .