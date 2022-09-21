Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Today’s Wordle #459 Word Of The Day Hint, Clues And Answer — Wednesday, September 21st
Technology 

Today’s Wordle #459 Word Of The Day Hint, Clues And Answer — Wednesday, September 21st

Jean Nicholas

Wordle Wednesday is here at last!

This is also the last full day of summer. Autumn officially begins Thursday evening, so enjoy the last of the season. Soon it’s all pumpkin-spice lattes and sweaters and leaves turning orange and red and yellow.

I will say, other than monsoons, autumn is my favorite time of year. The crispness in the air. The cooler nights. Summer’s heat lingers in the daytime, but fades when the sun goes down. Here, the aspen trees turn a brilliant golden yellow. Here’s a shot from a previous autumn hike:

Sadly, many of these aspen groves burned down this summer in the big fire we had before monsoon season. So many trees burned, a whole new flood plain opened up on my side of town. The whole thing is pretty tragic, though someday hopefully the groves will grow back.

In any case, here’s the last Wordle of summer.

Today’s Wordle Solution

The Warning: Yes indeed, spoilers follow!

The Hint: I write these about many different TV shows.

The Clue: This word begins with a prefix.

The Answer:

Why did I choose death as my starting word, you ask? I’m not quite sure. The death of summer. Maybe I’m just thinking of death because of House Of The Dragon which is a rather murderous show. Whatever the case, it was a hell of a good guess, bringing the total number of solutions down to just 31.

From here, coins paid off reasonably well, bringing that number down to 3.

Then I screwed up. I guessed pecan even though I had already ruled out ‘N.’ Oh well. I was certain of the answer at this point. Recap! Something I do routinely for my job outside of Wordle. Huzzah!

See also  How to watch a private Instagram account?

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

McCourier.com 73

New Parental Control Features are added to Instagram to monitor young users

Nidhi Gandhi
What to look for in a coffee maker as per lifestyle?

What to look for in a coffee maker as per lifestyle?

Jean Nicholas
Uber Hacker Claims To Have Hacked Rockstar Games, Leaks GTA 6 Videos

Uber Hacker Claims To Have Hacked Rockstar Games, Leaks GTA 6 Videos

Jean Nicholas