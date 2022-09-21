Quordle NurPhoto via Getty Images

Today’s the first day of fall! It’s officially pumpkin spice latte season, y’all. So grab a cup and take a sip while you play today’s game of Quordle (or don’t, if you don’t like PSL. That’s cool!). In case you could do with some guidance to help you find today’s four words, I’ve got some clues coming up. If all else fails, I’ll straight up tell you the answers.

For those joining the party for the first time, here’s how to play Quordle: Just start typing in words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine attempts to find them all. The catch is that you play all four words simultaneously.

If you get a letter in the right place for any of the four words, it will light up in green. If a word contains a letter from one of your guesses but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. After you use a letter in a guess, you’ll also see on the keyboard whether it’s in any of the words. You could always check out the practice games before taking on the daily puzzle too.

Here are some clues for today’s Quordle game, followed by the answers:

Quordle Clues For September 21

Word 1 (top left) clue — a state of being joined together Word 2 (top right) clue — darkness Word 3 (bottom left) clue — an overused plot point in movies or TV Word 4 (bottom right) clue — primate native to Madagascar There is one word with a repeated letter Today’s words start with U, G, T and L

Quordle Answers For September 21

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any further down this page until you’re ready to find out today’s Quordle answers.

Once you are ready though, take a peek at today’s words…

That’s all I’ve got for today’s Quordle clues and answers. I’ll have hints and the solution for Thursday’s game on my blog as soon as possible.