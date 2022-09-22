Thursday, September 22, 2022
Latest:

MCCOURIER

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Words, Answers And Clues For Sunday, September 18
Technology 

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Words, Answers And Clues For Thursday, September 22

Jean Nicholas

Hey there, gang! Hope your day’s going well. Before we get started, just a quick heads up for those who also play Heardle: today’s game is busted, unfortunately. Anyway, back to business. For those who could use a little assistance with today’s Quordle words, some clues and the answers are coming up.

In case you haven’t tried the game before, here’s how to play Quordle: Just start typing in words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine attempts to find them all. The catch is that you play all four words simultaneously.

If you get a letter in the right place for any of the four words, it will light up in green. If a word contains a letter from one of your guesses but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. After you use a letter in a guess, you’ll also see on the keyboard whether it’s in any of the words. You could always check out the practice games before taking on the daily puzzle too.

Here are some clues for today’s Quordle game, followed by the answers:

Quordle Clues For September 22

  1. Word 1 (top left) clue — skilled at something
  2. Word 2 (top right) clue — beg
  3. Word 3 (bottom left) clue — Halley’s celestial object
  4. Word 4 (bottom right) clue — a design transferred to another surface, akin to a sticker
  5. There are no words with repeated letters
  6. Today’s words start with A, P, C and D

Quordle Answers For September 22

Spoiler alert! Wait right here until you’re ready to find out today’s Quordle answers, because they’re millimeters away.

With that out of the way, today’s words are…

That’s all for today’s Quordle clues and answers. I’ll have hints and the solution for Friday’s game on my blog as soon as possible.

See also  How Do You Create A Picrew: Step-by-Step Tutorial

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

How To Watch Spider Man Movies on Disney+ In the United States

How To Watch Spider Man Movies on Disney+ In the United States

Jean Nicholas
Asus 8Z India launch

Is Asus 8Z worth buying? Here’s the complete Review!!

Nidhi Gandhi
Instagram might add "Templates" feature

Instagram might add “Templates” feature to the app – Here’s the complete news!!

Nidhi Gandhi