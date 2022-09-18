Quordle NurPhoto via Getty Images

Hey there! I hope you’re having a most wonderful Sunday. For those who are staring at their phones, trying to figure out today’s Quordle words, some clues and the answers are just ahead.

In case you’re a newcomer, here’s how to play Quordle: Just start typing in words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine attempts to find them all. The catch is that you play all four words simultaneously.

If you get a letter in the right place for any of the four words, it will light up in green. If a word contains a letter from one of your guesses but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. After you use a letter in a guess, you’ll also see on the keyboard whether it’s in any of the words. You could always check out the practice games before taking on the daily puzzle too.

Here are some clues for today’s Quordle game, followed by the answers:

Quordle Clues For September 18

Word 1 (top left) clue — uneven or trembling Word 2 (top right) clue — a hymn Word 3 (bottom left) clue — beauty, not the beast Word 4 (bottom right) clue — part of a process or a performance space There is one word with a repeated letter (in fact, it has double repeated letters) Today’s words start with S, P, B and S

Quordle Answers For September 18

Spoiler alert! Hold it right there unless you’re ready to find out today’s Quordle answers.

And today’s words are…

That’s all there is for today’s Quordle clues and answers. I’ll have hints and the solution for Monday’s game on my blog ASAP.