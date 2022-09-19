Quordle NurPhoto via Getty Images

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day and I hope you’re feeling good. It’s also time for another round of Quordle. You might be having trouble with today’s game. But don’t worry about losing your streak. I’ve got some clues and the answers on deck.

For any newcomers who are joining us, here’s how to play Quordle: Just start typing in words. You have four five-letter words to guess and nine attempts to find them all. The catch is that you play all four words simultaneously.

If you get a letter in the right place for any of the four words, it will light up in green. If a word contains a letter from one of your guesses but it’s in the wrong place, it will appear in yellow. After you use a letter in a guess, you’ll also see on the keyboard whether it’s in any of the words. You could always check out the practice games before taking on the daily puzzle too.

Here are some clues for today’s Quordle game, followed by the answers:

Quordle Clues For September 19

Word 1 (top left) clue — someone with a strong interest in theater or painting Word 2 (top right) clue — reversed the effects of something Word 3 (bottom left) clue — rested against Word 4 (bottom right) clue — change or put right There is one word with a repeated letter Today’s words start with A, U, L and A

Quordle Answers For September 19

Spoiler alert! Stop right there until you’re ready to find out today’s Quordle answers.

Now then, today’s words are…

That’s all there is to it for today’s Quordle clues and answers. I’ll have hints and the solution for Tuesday’s game on my blog as soon as I can.