Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, November 9

Hiya! Pleased God of Warfare Ragnarok day to all those that are celebrating. I’ve pulled myself away from the sport for a couple of minutes to take a look at immediately’s spherical of Quordle. And, as ever, I’ve received clues and the solutions on deck for many who want them.

For these checking it out for the primary time, right here’s find out how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the fitting place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in every of your guesses but it surely’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might all the time try the observe video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 9

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — a horse that you just may trip Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — the band Joe Strummer and Mick Jones had been in Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — somebody (usually a soldier) despatched forward to collect intelligence or somebody whose job it’s to seek out rising skills Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — small department of a sea, lake or river, or a method of entry (maybe for air or water) There may be one phrase with a double letter As we speak’s phrases begin with S, C, S and I

Quordle Solutions For November 9

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can. Properly, so long as I can cease enjoying God of Warfare Ragnarok for lengthy sufficient to jot down them up.