Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, November 23

Hey people! Protected travels when you’re in your technique to see household for Thanksgiving. Right here’s hoping these on their technique to your house make it with none hitches both. Whilst you’re in transit or ready on your loves ones to point out up, take a second to play at this time’s Quordle. I’ve bought clues and the solutions coming proper up in case you want them.

For these becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it should gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from certainly one of your guesses but it surely’s within the fallacious place, it should seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might all the time try the follow video games earlier than taking over the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 23

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — small stand at a market, truthful or exhibition the place you’d discover items on the market, data or perhaps a efficiency. Additionally a collection of Netflix films referred to as The Kissing [blank] Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — 40-40 in a recreation of tennis Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — how most individuals will prepare dinner their turkey tomorrow Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — present proof of one thing In the present day’s phrases begin with B, D, R and P

Quordle Solutions For November 23

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.