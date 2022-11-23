Wednesday, November 23, 2022
Latest:

Home-The Courier

Mccourier is an online news magazine that covers a wide range of different topics.

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Thursday, October 13
Technology 

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, November 23

Jean Nicholas

Hey people! Protected travels when you’re in your technique to see household for Thanksgiving. Right here’s hoping these on their technique to your house make it with none hitches both. Whilst you’re in transit or ready on your loves ones to point out up, take a second to play at this time’s Quordle. I’ve bought clues and the solutions coming proper up in case you want them.

For these becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it should gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from certainly one of your guesses but it surely’s within the fallacious place, it should seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might all the time try the follow video games earlier than taking over the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 23

  1. Phrase 1 (high left) clue — small stand at a market, truthful or exhibition the place you’d discover items on the market, data or perhaps a efficiency. Additionally a collection of Netflix films referred to as The Kissing [blank]
  2. Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — 40-40 in a recreation of tennis
  3. Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — how most individuals will prepare dinner their turkey tomorrow
  4. Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — present proof of one thing
  5. In the present day’s phrases begin with B, D, R and P

Quordle Solutions For November 23

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.

See also  Five Steps To Integrate IoT

Jean Nicholas

Jean is a Tech enthusiast, He loves to explore the web world most of the time. Jean is one of the important hand behind the success of mccourier.com

You May Also Like

How To Overcome User And AI Bias In Dating Apps

How To Overcome User And AI Bias In Dating Apps

Jean Nicholas
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, October 12

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Friday, October 28

Jean Nicholas
McCourier.com 2022 03 25T161516.260

Russia is ready to open doors for Bitcoin payments

Nidhi Gandhi