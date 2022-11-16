Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, November 16

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone and a laptop computer screens are seen on this illustration picture taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Hey there, people! Comfortable Wednesday. In my neck of the woods, we’re getting our first snowfall of the season, so I’m prepared to remain residence as a lot as potential and play a ton of video games over the following few months. Clearly, that features my each day dose of Quordle. Some clues and the solutions for at this time’s spherical are simply forward.

For these attempting it for the primary time, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You will have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In case you get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses but it surely’s within the incorrect place, it’s going to seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You would all the time take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 16

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — toss stuff carelessly. Additionally the title of a enjoyable comedy-drama-spy collection that premiered on NBC in 2007. Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — construction linked to a shore the place ships can dock to dump and cargo up on passengers and cargo Phrase 3 (backside left) clue —somebody who acts in your behalf, often to vote in an election or assembly Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — the remnants of a destroyed ship There’s one phrase with a double letter Right this moment’s phrases begin with C, W, P and W

Quordle Solutions For November 16

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

Right this moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s sport on my weblog tout de suite.