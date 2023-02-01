Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, February 1

Quordle emblem displayed on a cellphone display screen and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

By some means, it’s February already. Are you able to consider it? I hardly can. I nonetheless typically suppose it’s, like, March 1,067, 2020. Anyway, as we speak continues to be a brand new day, so there’s a brand new bunch of Quordle phrases to determine. I’ve received clues and the reply on deck for you.

For these making an attempt the sport for the primary time, right here’s tips on how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from certainly one of your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You could possibly at all times try the observe video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for as we speak’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 1

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — one thing that has a big distance between its longest sides Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — eight days from now Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — bird-like Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — the place you would possibly edit spreadsheets Three phrases every have a letter that’s used twice Right this moment’s phrases begin with T, N, A and E

Quordle Solutions For February 1

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find as we speak’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

Right this moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for as we speak’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Thursday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.