Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Tuesday, December 6

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone and a laptop computer screens are seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022.

Hey there! Hope you’re having a superb Tuesday. I additionally hope your workload is beginning to wind down. I’ve a busy couple of weeks forward, together with writing up my high 10 video games of the 12 months — I don’t suppose Quordle will make the lower, although. Nonetheless, it’s a enjoyable sport. It’s much more enjoyable when you may preserve your streak going, so let’s do this with clues and the solutions for right this moment’s sport.

In case that is your first time making an attempt it, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In the event you get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it is going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from considered one of your guesses however it’s within the incorrect place, it is going to seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can all the time try the observe video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 6

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — an individual who makes preparations for others Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — a unit of weight for treasured stones, pearls and metals Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — the entire quantity or quantity Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — free garment worn to the knees, sometimes in historical Greece or Rome. Additionally the title of a enjoyable 2022 online game that stars a fox Two phrases have a repeated letter Right now’s phrases begin with F, C, T and T

Quordle Solutions For December 6

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

Right now’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Wednesday’s sport on my weblog once I can.