Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Thursday, November 24

Nicely, hey there! Glad turkey day (or nut loaf day) to you. Hope you’re having fun with the day with family members, whether or not or not you’re celebrating Thanksgiving. Nonetheless, you may wish to spend a little bit downtime taking part in immediately’s Quordle. I’ve bought some clues and the solutions arising that will help you out.

For these becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s tips on how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

For those who get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses nevertheless it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might at all times take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for immediately’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 24

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — file keeper at a financial institution or workplace, or a comfort retailer employee (as in Kevin Smith’s first film) Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — what most of you is fabricated from Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — much less frequent Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — the territory of a duke or dutchess One phrase has a triple letter(!) In the present day’s phrases begin with C, W, R and D

Quordle Solutions For November 24

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Friday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.