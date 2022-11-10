Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Thursday, November 10

Quordle brand displayed on a cellphone display screen and Quordle recreation displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Nicely, hey! I hope your Thursday goes swimmingly. I’ll guess you’re right here since you’ve run right into a roadblock with right this moment’s recreation of Quordle. To not fear. I’ve received clues and the solutions arising.

For these attempting it for the primary time, although, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the proper place for any of the 4 phrases, it should mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from certainly one of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the improper place, it should seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can all the time take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking over the every day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 10

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — unit of weight for gold, diamonds and different costly minerals and stones Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — a kind of clay used as a constructing materials. Additionally, the Photoshop individuals Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — hello Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — a lip or tube protruding from a container, used for pouring liquid There are two phrases with double letters As we speak’s phrases begin with C, A, H and S

Quordle Solutions For November 10

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Friday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.