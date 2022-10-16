Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, October 16

Quordle brand displayed on a telephone display screen and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs) NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

Good day, Quordle gang! Blissful Sunday. I hope you’re having a unbelievable day. Now, let’s discover the phrases on the coronary heart of right this moment’s sport with some clues and the solutions.

For many who haven’t checked it out earlier than, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve gotten 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses nevertheless it’s within the improper place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For October 16

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — a really lazy particular person Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — burp Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — extraordinarily deep or vivid colours Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — gently make enjoyable of somebody or trace at one thing There are two phrases with repeated letters At this time’s phrases begin with I, B, V and T

Quordle Solutions For October 16

Spoiler alert! Wait proper right here till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle reply.

That is your final probability to show round!

Okay, then. At this time’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s sport on my weblog after I can.