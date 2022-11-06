Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, November 6

Quordle emblem displayed on a telephone display screen and Quordle recreation displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Completely satisfied Sunday, people! Hope you’re taking advantage of the additional hour (even when it solely means just a little additional sleep). As ever, I’ve received clues and the solutions for right now’s recreation of Quordle arising.

For these trying out the sport for the primary time, right here’s how one can play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You could have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the fitting place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from certainly one of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the flawed place, it would seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right now’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 6

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — the place two bones are related Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — exchange or restore equipment, gear or fittings Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — adjective for somebody who’s irritable and on edge Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — a big beer mug, sometimes earthenware There may be one phrase with a double letter At this time’s phrases begin with J, R, T and S

Quordle Solutions For November 6

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right now’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

At this time’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right now’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s recreation on my weblog ASAP.