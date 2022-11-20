Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, November 20

Quordle recreation displayed on a telephone and a laptop computer screens are seen on this illustration picture taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photos

Glad Sunday, of us! Let’s get right down to enterprise with clues and solutions for immediately’s spherical of Quordle.

Simply in case you’re becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You will have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one among your guesses but it surely’s within the incorrect place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You could possibly all the time take a look at the follow video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for immediately’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 20

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — machine that compacts hay or paper into blocks Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — astound Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — meals that has a kick to it Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — transition from one factor to a different, typically referring to conversations, songs or film scenes In the present day’s phrases begin with B, A, S and S

Quordle Solutions For November 20

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.