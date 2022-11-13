Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, November 13

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Hiya there! I hope you’re having a most wonderful Sunday. There’s one factor that I’m positive may make it higher: preserving your Quordle streak going. To that finish, I’ve obtained some clues and the solutions coming proper up.

For these attempting it for the primary time, right here’s the way to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You might have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In the event you get a letter in the precise place for any of the 4 phrases, it should mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from considered one of your guesses but it surely’s within the improper place, it should seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You could possibly at all times try the follow video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 13

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — a bee’s assault or the singer of The Police Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — roughly, normally referring to a time interval Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — a film style or an thrilling occasion Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — the half between your ribs and your waist There are three phrases with double letters In the present day’s phrases begin with S, C, D and B

Quordle Solutions For November 13

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your closing warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

It’s a bit of annoying that we had “circa” as a phrase not even per week in the past. So it goes.

That's all there may be to it for immediately's Quordle clues and solutions.