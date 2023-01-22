Sunday, January 22, 2023
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, January 22

Jean Nicholas

Hey there! I hope you’re having a unbelievable Sunday. Let’s maintain your Quordle streak going with some clues and the solutions.

For these attempting Quordle for the primary time, right here’s play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it should gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses however it’s within the mistaken place, it should seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may at all times try the follow video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For January 22

  1. Phrase 1 (high left) clue — The [blank] Season, a people rock duo comprising Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, the Oscar-winning stars of the movie As soon as
  2. Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — willfully trigger hurt to others with little remorse. Additionally, “[blank] Summer season,” a music by Taylor Swift
  3. Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — an extended reptile. Additionally maybe somebody who’s deceitful
  4. Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — a Celtic magician or priest
  5. Two phrases every have a letter that’s used twice
  6. Immediately’s phrases begin with S, C, S and D

Quordle Solutions For January 22

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

Immediately’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.

