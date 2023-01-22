Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, January 22

Quordle brand displayed on a cellphone display and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display are seen in … [+] this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

Hey there! I hope you’re having a unbelievable Sunday. Let’s maintain your Quordle streak going with some clues and the solutions.

For these attempting Quordle for the primary time, right here’s play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it should gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses however it’s within the mistaken place, it should seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may at all times try the follow video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For January 22

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — The [blank] Season, a people rock duo comprising Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova, the Oscar-winning stars of the movie As soon as Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — willfully trigger hurt to others with little remorse. Additionally, “[blank] Summer season,” a music by Taylor Swift Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — an extended reptile. Additionally maybe somebody who’s deceitful Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — a Celtic magician or priest Two phrases every have a letter that’s used twice Immediately’s phrases begin with S, C, S and D

Quordle Solutions For January 22

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your ultimate warning!

Immediately’s phrases are…

That's all there may be to it for immediately's Quordle clues and solutions.