Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, January 15

Comfortable Sunday, every one! I hear some type of sports activities playoffs are starting this weekend, so I hope you get pleasure from these when you’re into that stuff. Within the meantime, there are new Quordle phrases to determine, associates. I’ve received some clues and the solutions arising that will help you preserve your streak going.

For these attempting Quordle for the primary time, right here’s how you can play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You will have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from considered one of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the incorrect place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for in the present day’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For January 15

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — a 2019 horror film directed by Alexandre Aja about alligators attacking a father and daughter throughout a Class 5 hurricane. Additionally a approach to transfer on one’s palms and knees Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — between the stomach and the thighs Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — transfer in a easy movement whereas making little noise Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — sort of dance with a Bohemian origin No phrases have a letter that’s used twice In the present day’s phrases begin with C, G, G and P

Quordle Solutions For January 15

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find in the present day’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for in the present day’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.