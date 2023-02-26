Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, February 26

Quordle recreation displayed on a telephone display screen is seen on this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

It’s Sunday, which may solely imply one factor: there’s a brand new spherical of Quordle upon us (okay, it being Sunday can imply a number of issues). That will help you maintain your well-earned streak going, I’ve obtained some clues arising, adopted by the solutions.

Simply in case you’re a newcomer, right here’s tips on how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You’ve got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from considered one of your guesses however it’s within the mistaken place, it would seem in yellow. You possibly can at all times take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for in the present day’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 26

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — regarding a metropolis or city. Additionally the kind of responsibility you carry out whenever you vote in an election Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — sort of marsupial native to Australia Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — a set or allotted interval of labor or time Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — much less widespread Two of the phrases every have a repeated letter. One phrase has two pairs of repeated letters. One phrase has a letter that’s used thrice. Immediately’s phrases begin with C, Ok, S and R

Quordle Solutions For February 26

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find in the present day’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

Immediately’s phrases are…

That's all there's to it for in the present day's Quordle clues and solutions.