Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, February 12

Completely happy Sunday, of us! Even when you don’t care about soccer, hopefully you may spend a while with family members doing one thing you get pleasure from. Perhaps which means displaying as much as a Tremendous Bowl get together simply to hang around and benefit from the feast. Earlier than the festivities, be certain that to take a number of moments and play at this time’s recreation of Quordle. I’ve acquired some clues and the reply developing that will help you out.

For these making an attempt the sport for the primary time, right here’s learn how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in all your guesses nevertheless it’s within the unsuitable place, it would seem in yellow. You can at all times try the observe video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 12

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — a full, rounded form Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — to say or do one thing in an paradoxically humorous manner Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — a herb generally utilized in Mediterranean dishes, resembling Margherita pizza Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — flippantly trace at one thing Three phrases every have a letter that’s used twice At present’s phrases begin with P, D, B and T

Quordle Solutions For February 12

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

At present’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.