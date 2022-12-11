Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Sunday, December 11

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs) NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

Comfortable Sunday, Quordle followers! Or maybe not, relying on which crew you’re rooting for within the World Cup. In any case, we’ve acquired a brand new batch of 4 phrases to determine. I’ve acquired some clues and the solutions developing that will help you out.

In case that is your first time making an attempt it, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In the event you get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can at all times take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 11

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — vigorous and cheeky Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — an merchandise that may be exchanged for items or providers, maybe in an arcade or laundry machine Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — shine gentle by it to see a spectrum of colours Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — a present that includes songs, dances and skits, sometimes referring to current occasions One phrase has a letter that’s used twice and one other has a letter that’s used thrice At present’s phrases begin with S, T, P and R

Quordle Solutions For December 11

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At present’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Monday’s sport on my weblog tout de suite.