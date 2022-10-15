Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, October 15

Quordle sport displayed on a telephone display is seen on this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Hey there! Completely satisfied Saturday. You understand the drill by now, Quordle veterans. We’ve bought some phrases to search out. I’ll show you how to determine them out with some clues and the solutions. Let’s hop to it.

For many who haven’t tried the sport earlier than, although, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You will have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

When you get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it is going to mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from one among your guesses but it surely’s within the unsuitable place, it is going to seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may all the time try the apply video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right now’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For October 15

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — cease quickly Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — hit one thing arduous and repeatedly Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — smugly boast a few success Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — maintain somebody in excessive regard There aren’t any phrases with repeated letters At present’s phrases begin with P, P, G and E

Quordle Solutions For October 15

Spoiler alert! Don’t you dare scroll any additional down this right here web page till you’re prepared to find the 4 thriller phrases.

Oh wait, you’re prepared to search out out what they’re? Okay, cool.

At present’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for right now’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.