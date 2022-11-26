Saturday, November 26, 2022
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Wednesday, October 12
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, November 26

Hiya! No matter you’re doing this weekend, I hope you’re spending it with family members. Or possibly you’re a lone wolf and that’s completely cool too. In any case, in case you’re on the market enjoying right now’s spherical of Quordle and want some assist, concern not. I’ve obtained clues and the solutions arising.

For these becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You have got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In the event you get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in all your guesses nevertheless it’s within the improper place, it’s going to seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You would all the time take a look at the follow video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for right now’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 26

  1. Phrase 1 (high left) clue —”[blank] the raven, ‘nevermore’”
  2. Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — transfer your physique to the rhythm of music
  3. Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — a sort of males’s necktie
  4. Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — I consider that is the third time in the previous few weeks that we have had this phrase, which describes an approximate time frame
  5. One phrase has a double letter
  6. In the present day’s phrases begin with Q, D, A and C

Quordle Solutions For November 26

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right now’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right now’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.

