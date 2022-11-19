Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, November 19

Quordle recreation displayed on a telephone display screen is seen on this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase recreation that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Hey there, Quordle followers! I hope your weekend goes effectively to this point. Let’s preserve your Quordle streak going with clues and solutions for as we speak’s recreation.

Simply in case you’re checking it out for the primary time, although, right here’s tips on how to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You might have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in every of your guesses but it surely’s within the fallacious place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You possibly can all the time try the observe video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for as we speak’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 19

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — somebody who would possibly carry golf golf equipment for you or a nickname for a Cadillac Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — a big group of fish swimming collectively Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — make a small motion or change an opinion Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — take away coverings from one thing (or somebody) There’s one phrase with a double letter As we speak’s phrases begin with C, S, B and S

Quordle Solutions For November 19

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find as we speak’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for as we speak’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.