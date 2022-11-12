Saturday, November 12, 2022
Technology 

Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, November 11

Ahoy! I hope your weekend is treating you effectively thus far. Let’s hold the nice vibes going by ensuring you preserve your Quordle streak. I’ve received clues and the solutions developing that can assist you out.

For these making an attempt it for the primary time, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In case you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from one among your guesses nevertheless it’s within the incorrect place, it’s going to seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might all the time try the follow video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 12

  1. Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — a hostile individual or nation, or a nasty man in a film or online game
  2. Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — an announcement thought to be being established, accepted or self-evidently correct
  3. Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — adjective for one thing from a army department that you simply’d normally discover at sea
  4. Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — the beginning of one thing
  5. There are two phrases with double letters
  6. In the present day’s phrases begin with M, R, U and L

Quordle Solutions For November 12

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your closing warning!

In the present day’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s sport on my weblog ASAP.

