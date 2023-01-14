Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, January 14

Quordle emblem displayed on a cellphone display screen and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Welcome to the weekend, everybody! It’s chilly as heck in my a part of the woods, so my plans contain staying inside as a lot as potential to play video games and watch the premiere of The Final of Us on HBO (okay effective, I’ll clear the house a bit too). Earlier than all of that, although, there’s a brand new batch of Quordle phrases to determine. I’ve obtained some clues and the solutions coming as much as help you.

For these making an attempt Quordle for the primary time, right here’s the way to play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You could have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the proper place for any of the 4 phrases, it should mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one among your guesses however it’s within the improper place, it should seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You possibly can at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For January 14

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — thickly grown, as in a beard or a hedge Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — when one dwells on troublesome issues that could be making them anxious Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — a paved a part of a yard Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — what one would possibly do with a thickly grown beard as soon as they’re fed up with it One phrase has a letter that’s used twice At this time’s phrases begin with B, W, P and S

Quordle Solutions For January 14

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At this time’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for right this moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.