Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, February 25

Good day! Bon weekend, as they are saying in my neck of the woods. Hope it’s going to be a smashing one for you. As ever, there’s a brand new spherical of Quordle for us to take pleasure in. I’ve obtained clues and the solutions developing that can assist you discover these bon mots.

For these making an attempt the sport for the primary time, right here’s play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the best place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from certainly one of your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it’s going to seem in yellow. You could possibly all the time try the follow video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 25

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — like a cone Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — the final letter of the Greek alphabet. Additionally the surname of professional wrestler Kenny Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — an armed forces trainee Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — adjective for somebody who has or reveals shrewdness and logic relating to cash or enterprise affairs Two of the phrases every have a repeated letter Right this moment’s phrases begin with C, O, C and C

Quordle Solutions For February 25

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

Right this moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s recreation on my weblog as quickly as I can.