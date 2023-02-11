Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, February 11

Quordle emblem displayed on a telephone display and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display are seen in … [+] this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs) NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

Oh, hey, have a look at that! It’s the weekend. Hope you’ve received some enjoyable stuff lined up. Should you occur to be on the lookout for an inclusive online game to play that isn’t the one everybody’s speaking about on the minute, I rounded up a bunch of suggestions in this thread. As for at present’s Quordle, I’ve received clues and the solutions developing.

For these attempting the sport for the primary time, right here’s easy methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You might have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from considered one of your guesses however it’s within the flawed place, it’s going to seem in yellow. You possibly can at all times take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking up the every day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at present’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 11

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — a male Hindu spiritual instructor Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — a sacrosanct set of ideas laid out by an authority. Additionally the title of a Kevin Smith film that tackles Catholicism Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — utensil for straining liquids Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — tied up tightly One phrase has a letter that’s used twice At the moment’s phrases begin with S, D, S and B

Quordle Solutions For February 11

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at present’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At the moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for at present’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.