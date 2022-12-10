Saturday, December 10, 2022
Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Saturday, December 10

Jean Nicholas

Welcome to the weekend, of us! My Christmas tree is about to reach, so my companion and I are wanting ahead to adorning it collectively. Add in some cocoa and freshly baked cookies and it’s all the time a pleasant time. One other factor that’s good is maintaining your Quordle streak going, so let’s do this with some clues and the reply for at present’s phrases.

In case that is your first time making an attempt it, right here’s how you can play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You will have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

For those who get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from one among your guesses nevertheless it’s within the unsuitable place, it would seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You may all the time take a look at the follow video games earlier than taking up the day by day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for at present’s Quordle recreation, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For December 10

  1. Phrase 1 (high left) clue — wedge positioned underneath a automotive’s wheel to cease it from transferring. Additionally, if one thing is at capability, it may be described as [blank] stuffed with stuff.
  2. Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — plant with a “often woody and thorny or prickly stem,” similar to rose or blackberry. Additionally a kind of tobacco pipe
  3. Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — traveled behind the wheel of a automotive
  4. Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — filament or thread that kinds a vegetable tissue, mineral substance or textile. Additionally a kind of cable that connects your property to the web.
  5. Two phrases have a repeated letter
  6. At present’s phrases begin with C, B, D and F

Quordle Solutions For December 10

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at present’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At present’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for at present’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Sunday’s recreation on my weblog ASAP.

