Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, November 7

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display screen is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Hey there, of us! Welcome to your first sport of Quordle for the week (or second, should you suppose Sunday is that begin of the week). As all the time, I’ve acquired some clues and the solutions on deck.

Should you get a letter in the appropriate place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one in all your guesses nevertheless it’s within the improper place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can all the time take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for immediately’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 7

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — it typically turns into bread or pizza Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — to put on one thing, or a contest requiring bodily effort or talent that may be loved by followers Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — easy class or an pointless musical word added for embellishment Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — roughly, often referring to a date There’s one phrase with a double letter As we speak’s phrases begin with D, S ,G and C

Quordle Solutions For November 7

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find immediately’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

That’s all there’s to it for immediately’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Tuesday’s sport on my weblog ASAP.