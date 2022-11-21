Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, November 21

Quordle sport displayed on a telephone display is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photos) NurPhoto through Getty Photos

Whats up gang! Hope you had a incredible weekend! Let’s assist get your week off to an excellent begin by retaining your Quordle streak going. I’ve acquired clues and the solutions arising.

Simply in case you’re becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the suitable place for any of the 4 phrases, it’ll gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one in every of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the flawed place, it’ll seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You possibly can at all times try the follow video games earlier than taking over the every day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for right this moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 21

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — there it’s, an exclamation of pleasure Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — a string instrument, larger than a violin however smaller than a double bass Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — an evil spirit or demon. Alter ego of Bray Wyatt Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — merchandise that’s taking on an excessive amount of area At the moment’s phrases begin with W, C, F and B

Quordle Solutions For November 21

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find right this moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At the moment’s phrases are…

That's all there may be to it for right this moment's Quordle clues and solutions.