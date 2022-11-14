Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, November 14

Quordle brand displayed on a cellphone display screen and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Pictures) NurPhoto through Getty Pictures

Hello there! I hope you had a unbelievable weekend and that you simply’re raring to go for the week forward. Should you’re enjoying as we speak’s spherical of Quordle and fid your self in a pickle, to not fear. I’ve obtained clues and the solutions developing.

For these making an attempt it for the primary time, right here’s the right way to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

Should you get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it is going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in every of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the mistaken place, it is going to seem in yellow. After you utilize a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You can all the time take a look at the follow video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for as we speak’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 14

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — weak and delicate Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — usually follows “Beatle,” “Wrestle,” “Potter” or “Tas” Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — twisted one thing to squeeze liquid out of it Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — you would possibly save up some cash for one in every of these sorts of days There’s one phrase with a double letter At present’s phrases begin with F, M, W and R

Quordle Solutions For November 14

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find as we speak’s Quordle solutions.

That is your closing warning!

At present’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for as we speak’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Tuesday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.