Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, January 2

Quordle brand displayed on a cellphone display screen and Quordle sport displayed on a laptop computer display screen are seen in … [+] this illustration picture taken in Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures) NurPhoto by way of Getty Pictures

Hey, everybody! Hope you loved the New Yr’s celebrations. My accomplice and I had been alleged to spend the day with household, however that was known as off because of somebody’s sickness. We had a quiet (and far wanted) day at dwelling by ourselves. Anyway, there’s a brand new spherical of Quordle to play. I’ve received clues and the solutions arising.

For these attempting Quordle for the primary time, right here’s the right way to play: Simply begin typing in phrases. You may have 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the fitting place for any of the 4 phrases, it would mild up in inexperienced. If a phrase accommodates a letter from one in every of your guesses however it’s within the fallacious place, it would seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You might at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking over the each day puzzle too.

Listed here are some clues for at this time’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For January 2

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — unfriendly, bad-tempered Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — make contact Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — used to apologize Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — to trigger (normally hurt or harm) One phrase has a letter that’s used twice Right this moment’s phrases begin with S, T, S and W

Quordle Solutions For January 2

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at this time’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

Right this moment’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at this time’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Tuesday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.