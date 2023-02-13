Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Monday, February 13

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone and a laptop computer screens are seen on this illustration photograph taken in … [+] Krakow, Poland on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s an alternative choice to Wordle. (Photograph by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto through Getty Photographs) NurPhoto through Getty Photographs

Completely satisfied Monday, of us! Hope you loved the Tremendous Bowl and that your favourite group (or at the least the group you hate much less) gained. Let’s get this new week began by preserving your Quordle streak going. I’ve received clues and the solutions for at present’s phrases developing.

For these attempting the sport for the primary time, right here’s the way to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You have got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to search out all of them. The catch is that you just play all 4 phrases concurrently.

In the event you get a letter in the fitting place for any of the 4 phrases, it would gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase incorporates a letter from one in all your guesses but it surely’s within the unsuitable place, it would seem in yellow. You possibly can at all times take a look at the apply video games earlier than taking up the each day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for at present’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For February 13

Phrase 1 (high left) clue — somebody who tries to draw a possible lover Phrase 2 (high proper) clue — America has 50 of them Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — animal in a wild state Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — take away coverings, reminiscent of bedsheets or garments Two phrases every have a letter that’s used twice At this time’s phrases begin with W, S, F and S

Quordle Solutions For February 13

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at present’s Quordle solutions.

That is your remaining warning!

At this time’s phrases are…

That’s all there may be to it for at present’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Tuesday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.