Today’s ‘Quordle’ Answers And Clues For Friday, November 25

Quordle sport displayed on a cellphone display screen is seen on this illustration photograph taken in Krakow, Poland … [+] on February 21, 2022. Quordle is a brand new phrase sport that’s a substitute for Wordle. (Picture by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs) NurPhoto by way of Getty Photographs

Hey, joyful Black Friday! I’m certain you’re scouring the gross sales at your favourite on-line shops for bargains, nevertheless it’s value taking a break sooner or later. If you happen to occur to spend that downtime enjoying Quordle, a lot the higher. I’ve bought clues and the solutions for at the moment’s sport arising.

For these becoming a member of us for the primary time, right here’s methods to play Quordle: Simply begin typing in phrases. You have got 4 five-letter phrases to guess and 9 makes an attempt to seek out all of them. The catch is that you simply play all 4 phrases concurrently.

If you happen to get a letter in the correct place for any of the 4 phrases, it’s going to gentle up in inexperienced. If a phrase comprises a letter from considered one of your guesses nevertheless it’s within the flawed place, it’s going to seem in yellow. After you employ a letter in a guess, you’ll additionally see on the keyboard whether or not it’s in any of the phrases. You would all the time take a look at the observe video games earlier than taking over the day by day puzzle too.

Listed below are some clues for at the moment’s Quordle sport, adopted by the solutions:

Quordle Clues For November 25

Phrase 1 (prime left) clue — a soldier or a gaggle of troopers Phrase 2 (prime proper) clue — in an indignant or passionate method Phrase 3 (backside left) clue — right here’s the Oxford dictionary definition for this one: “the absolutely shaded interior area of a shadow forged by an opaque object, particularly the realm on the earth or moon experiencing the full part of an eclipse” Phrase 4 (backside proper) clue — Avenue Fighter II [blank]. Additionally the title of an animated film a couple of speed-obsessed snail One phrase has a double letter As we speak’s phrases begin with T, H, U and T

Quordle Solutions For November 25

Spoiler alert! Don’t scroll any additional down the web page till you’re prepared to find at the moment’s Quordle solutions.

That is your last warning!

As we speak’s phrases are…

I had by no means heard of “umbra” till now. Huh.

That’s all there’s to it for at the moment’s Quordle clues and solutions. I’ll have hints and the answer for Saturday’s sport on my weblog as quickly as I can.